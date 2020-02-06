NOW PLAYING
Hayward Animal Shelter: Grace

Hope Bidegainberry
February 5, 2020

Grace is a lovely black and white bunny who is sweet and spunky. She loves hopping around the room and finding tasty treats of basil and parsley to snack on. Spayed and hoping to find a loving family soon. Meet Grace at the Hayward Animal Shelter.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

