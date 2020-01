Silky is a 2 yr old black and tan German Shepherd who does well with other dogs — but prefers to be with humans. While not very interested in toys, she likes to play a game of tag with her people. When on leash, she sometimes gets excited and will jump up with joy or nibble. However, she always looks to her handler for guidance. Meet Silky at the Hayward Animal Shelter.

For more information CLICK HERE.