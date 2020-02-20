Hayward Animal Shelter: Timothee

Timothee, a 10 yrs young chihuahua, is sweet, albeit a bit shy at first. He loves toys, human attention and warms up to you quickly. He’s good with dogs of all size and OK with older children. Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
