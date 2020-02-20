NOW PLAYING
Hayward Animal Shelter: Timothee

Hope Bidegainberry
February 20, 2020

Timothee, a 10 yrs young chihuahua, is sweet, albeit a bit shy at first. He loves toys, human attention and warms up to you quickly. He’s good with dogs of all size and OK with older children. Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

