Yukon is a handsome 7 years young Alaskan Malamute mix with luxurious light brown fur. He is a very sweet boy who likes other dogs and people. He truly deserves a second chance with a loving family. He’d do well in a quiet home with older kids/teens. Meet Yukon at the All Fur Love pet adoption event on Saturday, February 8. Hayward Animal Shelter.

