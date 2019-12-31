NOW PLAYING
Help someone with an empty Amazon box

Kristen Flowers
December 31, 2019

Here is a way to declutter your home and give back to the community at the same time.

Amazon is teaming up with GiveBackBox.com.

It’s after Christmas and if you’re like our family, you probably have a bunch of empty Amazon boxes laying around. Now you can take that box and stock it with clothes you want to donate. You can even fill it with your child’s old LEGOS!

After you’ve decluttered your home and sealed up your box, go to GiveBackBox.com to print out a free shipping label to send to a local charity. You can choose from children’s charities, women charities, or even animal rescue shelters.

Check it out and start 2020 off right!

The reason we’re leaving the Bay Area

Kristen Flowers

