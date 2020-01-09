How Bay Area Veterans Can Get Service Animals for FREE.

For 29 years, the East Bay s Animal Rescue Foundation, or ARF, has rescued more than 42,000 dogs and cats and helped them find their forever homes.

Now the foundation is expanding to help veterans with PTSD and other issues while saving the lives of dogs at the same time.

The non-profit is launching a program that would pair veterans to dogs in need of a home. ARF’s co-founder and baseball icon Tony La Russa says this will help both people and pets who need companion and support, free of charge. The most unique thing about our program is that the veteran pays nothing. We pay all of it for the life of the dog,” he said. Its a “win/win” all the way around!