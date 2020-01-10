How you can win FREE tickets to tomorrow’s SOLD OUT Niner Game!

Tomorrow’s 49ers game against the Vikings is the first playoff game ever at Levi’s stadium! It’s sold out, but you can still go. There’s a big ticket giveaway happening at Levi’s Stadium later this morning.

You’ll have eight chances to win a pair of tickets to tomorrow’s sold-out NFC Divisional Playoff game between our top-seeded 49ers and the six seeded Minnesota Vikings. In order to get those tickets, you’ll have to come out to Levi’s Stadium and head to the Great America parking lot. The gates open at 10 a.m. the giveaways start at 11 a.m. One way you can win those tickets is to slide down a 35-foot Slip ‘N Slide If you don’t want to brave the Slip ‘N Slide, you can also enter to win tickets. The eight pairs of tickets will be raffled off every half hour until 3 p.m. The team will also be giving out beach towels, bobble-heads and t-shirts.