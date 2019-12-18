Humane Society Silicon Valley: Floyd

Floyd is a quirky kid. The almost 2 year old Tabby loves to be where the action is. After he is had a bit of playtime, Floyd loves to cuddle with anyone who will let him. Come meet this outgoing boy!
