NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Greta

Hope Bidegainberry
December 24, 2019

Sweet Greta is 10 years old and looking for a home where she can nap in the sun, get a little playtime, and give a lot of snuggles. Greta is hoping to find the perfect home for the holidays – come meet her!

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Ellie

14-year-old Ellie is looking for a retirement home. This sweet Chihuahua mix loves to hang out with people and other dogs. She loves going on walks before cuddling up for a snooze. If you’re looking for the perfect...

Dogs Meeting Santa

Take a look at the video below of these dogs who work in courtrooms and police departments who take a break to see Santa Claus! #TooCute

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Tue 24

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Tue 24

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Tue 24

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States
Tue 24

Six Flags Holiday In The Park

November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT