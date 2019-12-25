Humane Society Silicon Valley: Greta

Sweet Greta is 10 years old and looking for a home where she can nap in the sun, get a little playtime, and give a lot of snuggles. Greta is hoping to find the perfect home for the holidays – come meet her!
For more information CLICK HERE.
Sweet Greta is 10 years old and looking for a home where she can nap in the sun, get a little playtime, and give a lot of snuggles. Greta is hoping to find the perfect home for the holidays – come meet her!
For more information CLICK HERE.
© Copyright Bonneville International. All Rights Reserved
FCC Public File: KOIT-FM | FCC Station Representative: Chuck Bullett · cbullett@bonneville.com · (415) 546-8300