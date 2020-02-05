NOW PLAYING
Siberian husky indoors posing . Shallow DOF. Developed from RAW; retouched with special care and attention; Small amount of grain added for best final impression.16 bit Adobe RGB color profile.
Husky Confused By Puppy Addition

Hope Bidegainberry
February 5, 2020

Take a look at this adorable video below of these people who brought home the newest addition to the family, this puppy. Watch below of see out this Husky reacts to him!

You may also like

Are You A Traveler Or Just A Tourist?

When you travel, do you act like a REAL traveler who appreciates the experience, or are you just another tourist? A recent survey asked people to name the top signs someone is not just another tourist. Here are the top...

Treat yourself to a spa day for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine s Day around the corner why not treat yourself to a spa day! You deserve it!The last facial I got was on the Disney Dream last year and it was a great feeling. My last facial was probably 10 or more years...

Berkeley Animal Care Services: Onyx

At 2 years old, her meow is the sweetest symphony to ever grace your ears, enough to bring Mozart to his knees! Affectionate with people, her eyes draw you in and hypnotize you to never stop scratching her! She’s...

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

