Husky Confused By Puppy Addition

Take a look at this adorable video below of these people who brought home the newest addition to the family, this puppy. Watch below of see out this Husky reacts to him!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Wed 05
Hornblower Cruises And Events
February 3 - February 9
Sat 08
Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption
February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08
Kissing Booth
February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15
Whose Live Anyway?
February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States