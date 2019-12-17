NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaChristmasHolidaysKristen FlowersNick & Kristen in the MorningNick Steele

I can’t be trusted around advent calendars

Kristen Flowers
December 17, 2019

I said I was going to be good this year.

I told myself that THIS year would be different. I’ve grown up. I’m a mom now. It’s time to tuck away all my childish habits.

I would NOT open all the days of my advent calendar before the day.

Resisting was hard, but I was making it through…until yesterday.

Was it the crappy nail polish I got that set me over the edge? Probably. But the more accurate feeling was probably that of greed and selfishness.

I wanted everything NOW.

I lied to myself and said, “I’m just going to open one more day. I just won’t open one tomorrow and then I’ll be back on track.”

That one box turned to six.

Yes, I gave in, but in my defense, this was my longest-running streak when it comes to self-restraint around advent calendars.

It was the beauty one from QVC! How could I resist? It’s not my fault!

Have you ever opened all your advent calendar days at once? Let me know in the Facebook comments.

Then don’t forget to listen to me on Nick and Kristen in the Morning show M-F from 5:30-10 am. Click here to listen.

Help find Nick’s sunglasses

Kristen Flowers

Start your workday weekdays with the 7:30am Commercial Free Workday Kickoff. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Floyd

Floyd is a quirky kid. The almost 2 year old Tabby loves to be where the action is. After he is had a bit of playtime, Floyd loves to cuddle with anyone who will let him. Come meet this outgoing boy! For more...

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Mowgli

Mowgli is a sweet, timid boy who is slowly learning more about the world. This 1.5 year old Large Cross Breed is a gentle giant who takes his time to become comfortable. He is looking for a family to help him come out...

Upcoming Events

Wed 18

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 18

Ready. Set. Give to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

November 6 - December 22
Wed 18

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Wed 18

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 18

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT