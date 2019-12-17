I can’t be trusted around advent calendars

I said I was going to be good this year.

I told myself that THIS year would be different. I’ve grown up. I’m a mom now. It’s time to tuck away all my childish habits.

I would NOT open all the days of my advent calendar before the day.

Resisting was hard, but I was making it through…until yesterday.

Was it the crappy nail polish I got that set me over the edge? Probably. But the more accurate feeling was probably that of greed and selfishness.

I wanted everything NOW.

I lied to myself and said, “I’m just going to open one more day. I just won’t open one tomorrow and then I’ll be back on track.”

That one box turned to six.

Yes, I gave in, but in my defense, this was my longest-running streak when it comes to self-restraint around advent calendars.

It was the beauty one from QVC! How could I resist? It’s not my fault!

Have you ever opened all your advent calendar days at once? Let me know in the Facebook comments.

Then don’t forget to listen to me on Nick and Kristen in the Morning show M-F from 5:30-10 am. Click here to listen.