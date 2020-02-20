I’m so excited for Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros

At a recent trip to Target I couldn’t believe just how many different cereals there are nowadays. I stopped buying cereal a while ago because of the sugar content but when I passed by the cereal aisle I had to check it out. There were so many new ones I wanted to share them with you. Maybe I’m just late to the “party” and these can very well have been out for quite some time now but to me it’s NEW lol.

Oreo O’s

Peeps

S’mores

Cotton Candy Crunch

and my favorite of the bunch Cinnamon Toast Crush CHURROS!

You can always keep it simple and inspiring and go with the classic Wheaties.