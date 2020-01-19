NOW PLAYING

Chinese New Year Flower Fair this weekend

This weekend is the Chinese New Year Flower Fair in San Francisco.  Head to Grant Ave and brighten your home with colorful flowers to usher in the Year of the Rat.  Popular blooms for the Lunar New Year are...

Living With Animals: Squirrel Appreciation Day

Break out the party hats, or at least the big bag of mixed nuts, because tomorrow, January 21, is World Squirrel Appreciation Day. (No, despite my job title, they do not let me make these things up.) Squirrels are...

Upcoming Events

Mon 20

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

