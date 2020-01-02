Irritating my kids can be so fun sometimes lol

I recently saw the trailer for the new Mulan movie coming out this year!! It made me very excited to see it and started thinking about the original and the soundtrack. One song my kids and I would sing when they were kids is “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”. My kids are now 13 and 15 and sometimes we will still sing a portion of the song but not over and over and definitely not only 5 words over and over. I was doing that and it irritated them and it was so funny to me that I decided to take video of it ahhahah…

ENJOY!

I saw the Mulan trailer and got excited so I wanted to annoy my kids with one of the songs from the original movie but I only know 5 words of it Hahahha Posted by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

By the way the new Mulan movie will be out in theaters March 27, 2020 here’s the trailer!

