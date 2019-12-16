Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve

When I was growing up, I always wanted to have Christmas Eve dinner with my friend Richie s family. They were Italian and every Christmas Eve they served the Feast of Seven Fishes. The meal offers seven different seafood dishes. The tradition comes from Southern Italy, where it is known simply as The Vigil (La Vigilia). This celebration commemorates the wait for the midnight birth of the baby Jesus.

This Cioppino recipe puts all Seven fishes in one dish. This stew is a perfect dish to serve on Christmas Eve and easy to prepare. Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas, preparing food for loved ones is the best gift you can offer.

Ingredients

1 bulb fennel

4 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup diced onion

2 shallots diced

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes

2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 (8 oz) bottles clam juice

1/2 lb monkfish or halibut

1/2 lb cod

1 lb calamari

1/2 cup basil

1 lb mussels, scrubbed

16 littleneck clams, scrubbed

1 1/2 – 2 lbs Dungeness crab legs

1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Steps