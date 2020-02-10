Italian Wedding Soup ~ a favorite for all

I love to make a great soup on the weekend and get extra meals during the week. Kids love the little meatballs in this soup. It’s delicious, good for you and you don’t have to get married to enjoy ~ lol.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces bulk hot Italian sausage
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 3/4 cup chopped carrot
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups organic unsalted chicken stock
- 2 cups water
- 5 cups escarole
- 1 1/2 cups of orzo
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese
Directions
Shape sausage into 42 meatballs. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 2 minutes on each side. Remove meatballs from pan. Add onion, carrot, and minced garlic to pan and sauté 4 minutes. Add chicken stock and water; bring to a simmer. Add meatballs; cook 2 minutes. Stir in escarole, pasta, basil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes. Serving with 2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.