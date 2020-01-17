NOW PLAYING
Jelly Belly Is Releasing A New Line Of Flavored Sparkling Water

Hope Bidegainberry
January 17, 2020

I guess if you are good at making artificial flavors, you might as well do everything you can with them.

The latest company to get in on the trendy sparkling water game is . . . Jelly Belly. They are going to release a line of non-alcoholic, zero-calorie sparkling waters in March with eight of their famous jelly bean flavors.

The flavors are: French vanilla, lemon lime, orange sherbet, pina colada, pink grapefruit, tangerine, cherry, and watermelon. Wow, buttered popcorn was robbed.

For more information CLICK HERE.

