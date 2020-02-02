NOW PLAYING
Joe Montana explains why he’s not involved in the 49ers or the NFL anymore.

Sue Hall
February 1, 2020

You may have seen or read that Joe Montana has stayed absolutely neutral on his choice of Superbowl winner. It’s understandable as choosing one of his 2 former teams is a lose, lose bet for Joe! Despite being one of the greatest players in NFL history, Joe Montana isn’t as involved with the San Francisco 49ers, or the NFL as a whole, in the same way other 49ers greats are.

Specifically, Jerry Rice is active on social media and makes frequent radio appearances to talk about the 49ers, while Steve Young has been an analyst for ESPN for the last two decades. Montana is nowhere near as connected to the contemporary NFL, and recently explained why that’s the case.

“I don’t go down there very often,” “I might get to one or two games a year. I started a venture fund that eats up most of my time, and going down and back [to Santa Clara] is an hour without traffic.”Does Montana want to be more involved?

“I don’t look backward very often,” he said. “I absolutely love the game; I love the Chiefs, 49ers, and I grew up a Steelers fan all my life. I love watching, but I don’t feel like I need to be involved in the game anymore.” So now you know. Joe “Cool” has moved on!

