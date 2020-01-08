Josh Jacobs buys his dad……a HOUSE ~ full circle story of love

Raiders running back and rookie Josh Jacobs was once homeless as a child. At times he and his four siblings had to live out of a car with their dad in Oklahoma. Josh’s story captivated the country. He played for the University of Alabama and was the No. 24 pick of the 2019 draft. He’s a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. This week he paid back his father for all the sacrifices he made for him and bought him a house in Oklahoma. Here’s a video of dad’s reaction. What a guy ~ so sweet. Way to go Josh…I need a tissue now.