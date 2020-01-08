NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogTeri King

Josh Jacobs buys his dad……a HOUSE ~ full circle story of love

Teri King
January 8, 2020

Raiders running back and rookie Josh Jacobs was once homeless as a child.  At times he and his four siblings had to live out of a car with their dad in Oklahoma.  Josh’s story captivated the country.  He played for the University of Alabama and was the No. 24 pick of the 2019 draft.  He’s a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.  This week he paid back his father for all the sacrifices he made for him and bought him a house in Oklahoma.  Here’s a video of dad’s reaction.  What a guy ~ so sweet.  Way to go Josh…I need a tissue now.

 

 

 

 

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Tequila and Tank: Unusual Pets

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is seeking separate adopters for two unusual pets: an adult male Argentine horned frog named Tequila and a four-year old male Sulcata Tortoise named Tank. “Tequila, the Argentine...

New “Star Wars” Ride

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Trackless Dark Ride at Disney s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Florida will open at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020. Take a look at the ride below!

Upcoming Events

Wed 08

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 08

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Sat 11

Harlem Globetrotters

January 11
San Francisco CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT