I hope you like pie because Kit Kat is releasing four new pie flavors in the New Year.

Chocolate Cream Pie Sweet Potato Pie Blueberry Pie Apple Pie

You will get to enjoy Thanksgiving desserts all year long!

Kit Kat has also hinted at Cotton Candy, Orange Creamsicle, and Cherry Cola flavored bars.

November 27, 2019

