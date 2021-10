Hayward Animal Shelter: Rocket

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 12, 2021

Rocket is a 10 month old male puppy who is easy to leash, loves attention and giving kisses. He’s definitely more of a people-pup, enjoying quality time over play time. He would do well in a home with older children. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

