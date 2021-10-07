Pet Of The Week: Buzz

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 7, 2021

Buzz is eager to be an adventuring space ranger in a new home. Buzz is an adult neutered male short haired rabbit who is friendly, playful and active. He enjoys exploring and dining on leafy greens. Buzz is exceptionally social and likes to be the life of the party. This fun-loving bunny isn’t shy at all and will waltz right up to you for pets and attention. Additionally, Buzz’s adoption fees are currently waived. Seeking a rabbit friend to go to infinity and beyond? Ask for Buzz ID# A894736.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buzz. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.