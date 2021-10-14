Pet Of The Week: Momma

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 14, 2021

After raising her four kittens to be fine felines and seeing them off to new families, this sleek beauty is seeking a home of her own where she can be a full-time lady of leisure. Momma is a two-year-old female cat who arrived at our shelter as a pregnant stray. She was so happy that we had room at the inn for her so she could have her kittens in a safe place. Momma was a superb mother to her babies, but now she’s eager to savor the life of an empty nester with no parental commitments. She’s been spayed, and Momma is pleased no more kittens are in her future. Momma has gorgeous black fur with little sprigs of white that almost seem like glitter. Honestly, it must be exhausting for Momma to be so gorgeous! Aside from indulging in long luxurious cat naps, Momma is also a jazz aficionado. Looking to add a calm and sweet cat to your life? Ask for Momma ID# A899428.

Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Momma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.