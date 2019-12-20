NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Living With Animals: Holiday Wish

Hope Bidegainberry
December 20, 2019

’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house

All the creatures were stirring, including the mouse

And the dogs, the bunnies, the turtles and cats

Awaiting the Big Guy (you know: white beard and a sack)

They nibbled the cookies, set out with great care

Careful to avoid getting milk in their hair

Then they stretched on the carpet, and lounged on the couch,

“He’s late,” they complained, “that lazy old slouch!”

They had a proposal they wanted to place

To Mr. Claus, direct to his face.

But as the night lingered, sleep was their escape

Except for one kitten climbing the drapes.

She’d napped most the day and was now fully alert

(‘Though covered with schmutz, some dark chimney dirt).

She finally saw him, black boots from the flue

White beard, big tummy: jolly you-know-old-who.

He ho-ho’d quite gently, asked had she been good.

“Skip the pleasantries,” she responded, “if we just could.

We’ve something to ask, a bit of a favor:

A change to your flight plans, one we hope you might savor.

“Instead of the trinkets, bright baubles and toys,

Deliver us, dear Santa, to good girls and boys.

There are millions of us homeless, in shelters we sit.

Use Christmas magic. In your red sack we’ll fit.”

Santa was touched by this most wondrous plan

But some things, he knew, were out of his hands:

For the answer to the crisis in pet homelessness

Requires a change in human consciousness.

So he and that kitten now face us and plead:

Please value these lives, it’s the coming year’s need.

Respect them and love them, treat them like treasure

They’ll return those sweet gifts many times beyond measure.

And in some Christmas future, a true holiday

Every companion animal has a person for play,

And to love them, yes, and to honestly care:

Then true Christmas for all, for all a family to share.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Can your coworker make Christmas cookies like this?

I’m blown away!  I work with some really talented people!  Earlier in the week I found out that one of my co-workers could tap dance!  Today, low and behold I find out another awesome unknown talent about a...

Upcoming Events

Fri 20

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 20

Ready. Set. Give to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

November 6 - December 22
Fri 20

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Fri 20

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 20

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT