NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Living With Animals: Resolution Solution

Hope Bidegainberry
December 27, 2019

New Year’s Resolutions, typically unmet, are often repeated year after year. In 2018, 13% of us pledged “more time with friends and family,” making that the tenth most popular Resolution. #9 was drink less alcohol (15% of us made that promise last New Year’s Eve, and many likely broke it that night). #8, find another job (16%). #7, read more (17%). #6, quit smoking (21%). #5, learn a new skill (26%). #4, spend less (32%). #3, lose weight (54%). #2, exercise more (54%). And #1, 71% of us pledged to eat a healthier diet. I’m not a betting man, but I’d bet we’re all about to make the same promises again.

Here is the Resolution Solution, the New Year’s Eve Resolution that meets all the above in a single happiness-causing way: Adopt a pet (or another pet!).

Let’s check the list. What better way to spend more time with loved ones (Resolution #10) than by making your new best friend the best part of your family? If your existing clan is good people, they’ll want to swing by and, bonus, you get it all; if they’re not the right sort, this gives you a good excuse to avoid them in the New Year. Drink less (#9)? Hell, your pup won’t narc, and cats act pretty loaded on their own. Deniability!

Pet-related stories to share with coworkers will add so much to your job you won’t be so anxious be find a new one (#8). Subscriptions to “Life With Rover” and “Hairball Quarterly” will get you reading more (#7). If you haven’t already quit smoking (#6), hacking up a lung every time you two start playing might be the incentive. #5, learn a new skill, comes with assembling a multi-level scratching post or getting that harness onto your happily wiggling dog who thinks it’s all a game. And while you will spend a decent amount of discretionary cash on toys, brushes, high-end food and treats, the added job satisfaction (#8) means you won’t be so anxious about saving for retirement (#4).

As for resolutions #1, 2 and 3, that’s all about being healthy and we know that adding a pet to our lives is among the healthiest things we can do. Sounds like a Resolution worth keeping!  

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

McDonald’s Menu Items Around The World

Normally when people travel they do not think to go to McDonald s and fast food chains. McDonald s offers menu items that differ depending on where you are. Whether it is the McSpicy Paneer in India or McFalafel in...

Pet Of The Week: Hershey

This little ball of fire is Hershey! She is 2-years-old and loves to stay active, whether that be through exercise or keeping her mind active. After a great training or running session, she would love to share a protein...

Upcoming Events

Fri 27

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 27

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Fri 27

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 27

Six Flags Holiday In The Park

November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States
Sun 29

Straight No Chaser

December 29 @ 3:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT