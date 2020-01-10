NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Living With Animals: Winter Worryland

Hope Bidegainberry
January 10, 2020

There is little doubt the holiday season has left you in need of a vacation. I mean, all the shopping, the eating, the napping between shopping and eating. It has been hell, and you deserve a rest! For many that means a call into work claiming you are sick, and a drive up to the mountains. Those of us who live in this Mediterranean climate may forget, but if you and your dog are heading to the snow then you need to winterize your pooch. 

That built-in fur coat will help, but even the fluffiest dogs who spend 99% of their time in the Bay Area will not have developed the full coat found on dogs exposed to more significant seasonal weather. And in really cold weather even that full-coated dog is still at risk of everything from cracked paws to potentially fatal hypothermia. A good starting point: if you feel the need of a coat, your dog does too. Happily for fashion-conscious Fidos, fiber- and down-filled dog vests are readily available, but remember those only protect what they cover. Tail tips, ear flaps and other sensitive and uncovered areas can suffer from frostbite, so limit time out of doors as the thermometer drops. This advice is even more critical for puppies and older animals.

Consider booties, which provide not only warmth but increased traction. They also protect paws from ice as well as salts and chemicals used to control ice (problematic both on the skin and if ingested). Don’t expect your dog to instantly enjoy or even tolerate these fashion accessories. Brief practice dress-up sessions with lots of loving (hugs, praise, yummies) is always the ticket. If booties just aren’t going to be tolerated (dogs often find them more off-putting than coats) there are several commercially available wax-like ointments designed for cold weather that get rubbed directly onto a dog’s feet. Trim short any long hair found on toes and in between the dogs’ pads (those leathery undersides of feet) to avoid the painful and potentially damaging ice balls which form when exposed to cold and wet. One last tip: anytime you and your animals are away from home, make sure pets wear identification which includes your cell number and/or local contact.  

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

School Surprises Bus Driver With New Car

Take a look at the video below of this bus driver who loves delivering these little ones to elementary school every day! To thank him the school raised money to surprise him with a new car! So sweet!

A New Dog Harness Tells You How Your Dog Is Feeling

Technology is getting us closer and closer to the point where we will be able to have conversations with our dogs. This is the very first step. A Japanese company called Langualess just created a harness for dogs with a...

Chicken Wings!! A football watching party must have!

Baking your chicken wings instead of frying is healthier, easier and just as good if not better!  Here’s a great recipe with 2 different dipping sauces. INGREDIENTS Buffalo sauce: 1 tablespoon unsalted...

Upcoming Events

Fri 10

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 10

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Sat 11

Harlem Globetrotters

January 11
San Francisco CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT