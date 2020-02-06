NOW PLAYING
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 31: A plane passes supermoon as it rises over London on January 31, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The super blue blood moon is a rare combination of a supermoon, a blood moon and a blue moon all simultaneously occuring. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Look up! Supermoon Saturday Night ~ Feb 8

Teri King
February 6, 2020

The first supermoon of the year, also called the “snow moon” will shine the night of February 8th-9th.  It is also pretty special because it’s the first of four supermoons in a row from February to May.

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal.

The best time to take a picture or see the supermoon is when the moon is near the horizon during either moonrise or moonset.   Having objects in the foreground, like buildings or trees to provide reference points for estimating the moon’s size.

This month’s full moon was known by early Native American Tribes as the Full Snow Moon because the heaviest snows usually fell during this time of year.

Any hoo, take some time to look up in the sky, especially at Moonrise or Moonset and see the supermoon this weekend.

 

