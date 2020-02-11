NOW PLAYING
Bay AreaFreska

Loving the balayage on my hair

Freska
February 11, 2020

A woman’s hair is a very personal thing.  I currently do balayage on my hair.  I’ve been going to Jessica at Concrete Rose Salon in San Francisco to do my hair for last 3 years. I love her work.  She is an amazing young entrepreneur who is a single mom too!

According to MadisonReed balayage  is the technique of free-hand painting highlights onto the hair, creating a soft and natural gradation of lightness towards the ends.

 

I wanted to include the video so you can see what the process is of selecting the pieces of hair to paint.  I think this style is really pretty!

 

Freska

Listen to me every weekday from 3pm to 8pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

My favorite green tea

Do you drink tea?   I actually love drinking green tea and it took me a while to find the one that I really like.  I started with the one on the left which is just plain green tea powder and it is NON GMO.  It gives me...

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT