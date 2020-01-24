Major Movie To Film In Downtown SF

A major movie with the title Project Ice Cream is scheduled to begin filming around San Francisco s Financial District on February 9th. The production will be filming action scenes mostly on weekends and weekdays from 10pm to 7am and will include the use of helicopters, drone cameras, crash stunts, and simulated gunfire.

There’s no specifics of the film, but the title, Project Ice Cream has been widely tied to the fourth Matrix project. The film is due to star original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss as Neo and Trinity.

Filming is slated to take place around the downtown area periodically beginning Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, March 31.

Other characters have been confirmed to appear, including Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick.