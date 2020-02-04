Make Your Valentine’s Day Dinner Reservation Today

There are WAY more dinner reservations at restaurants on Valentine s Day compared to the average night, so you really cannot wait until the last minute.

Valentine’s Day is 10 days away, and according to OpenTable, you should make your reservation TODAY if you want the best chance of getting the time you want at the restaurant you want.

That’ll help you beat all the procrastinators . . . including the one in five people who try to make a reservation on Valentine’s Day itself.

If you try to make a reservation but wind up getting shut out, they recommend that you find another couple for a double date. 83% of Valentine’s Day reservations are for two people, so you might have a better shot at a four-person table.