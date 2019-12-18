Man Falls Asleep Outside And Wakes Up To A Sleeping Stray Cat On His Belly

This man was napping outside his home for two hours. He did not hear or feel the cat enter his yard. He was startled when he first awakened. There was a sleeping cat on his belly when he awoke. He had some small injuries and a bit malnourished. He gave him something to eat and a bath. The next day he took her for a visit to the bet and then stopped by the pet store to purchase toys and food. The two have been inseparable since their midday nap!
