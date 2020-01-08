NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Man Transforms Old Coolers Into Cozy Shelters

Hope Bidegainberry
January 8, 2020

It has been getting colder and colder! A man with a heart for cats is taking old coolers and turning them into a winter refuge for feral cats. He spends about five minutes on each cooler and builds them inexpensively with a little bit of hard work. He gets started with his drill and materials, beginning the transformation of an old cooler. Two or three cats could fit in a cooler.

He has created a number of these and put them throughout communities. They provide a warm place of refuge for feral cats. 

Watch the video below!

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

New “Star Wars” Ride

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Trackless Dark Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Florida will open at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020. Take  a look at the ride below!

Hayward Animal Shelter: Jayson

Jayson is a 1 year old male who is sweet but very shy. He is still learning how to walk on a leash with confidence. He showed interest playing with other dogs and will seek attention and pets from you if you are quiet...

Upcoming Events

Wed 08

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 08

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Sat 11

Harlem Globetrotters

January 11
San Francisco CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT