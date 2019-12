Why would Mariah Carey release a new video for a song that is now officially 25 years old? Because WHY NOT?!

Actually, it could be in honor of the song finally reaching #1 for the first time ever on the Billboard charts. Do you still like any videos from 1995? Probably not, most of them are grainy and square, just like the 90’s were. So why not have some fun, put on a tight red onesie and strut your stuff to celebrate?

That’s exactly what Mariah did and we love her for it.