NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT Blog

McDonald’s Menu Items Around The World

Hope Bidegainberry
December 27, 2019

Normally when people travel they do not think to go to McDonald s and fast food chains. McDonald s offers menu items that differ depending on where you are. Whether it is the McSpicy Paneer in India or McFalafel in Sweden! Take a look at the video below to see the different items!

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Living With Animals: Resolution Solution

New Year’s Resolutions, typically unmet, are often repeated year after year. In 2018, 13% of us pledged “more time with friends and family,” making that the tenth most popular Resolution. #9 was drink less alcohol (15%...

Pet Of The Week: Hershey

This little ball of fire is Hershey! She is 2-years-old and loves to stay active, whether that be through exercise or keeping her mind active. After a great training or running session, she would love to share a protein...

Upcoming Events

Fri 27

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 27

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Fri 27

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Fri 27

Six Flags Holiday In The Park

November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States
Sun 29

Straight No Chaser

December 29 @ 3:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT