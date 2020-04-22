Grammy’s Salute To Prince Made Me Go Crazy – In A Very Purple Way!

Wow – just WOW!

Just when I thought a Prince tribute couldn’t really get me any more interested in seeing them, along comes Tuesday night’s “Let’s Go Crazy, The Grammy Salute To Prince” tribute show last night and once again, I’m completely blown away. Production value 100% on-point! Sheila E. as musical director really showed how much she’s learned from the master of musical perfection over the years and despite my initial hesitation upon first tuning in, I must say I was pleasantly surprised at how well it all came together.

Highlights for me included Suzanna Hoffs and Coldplay’s Chris Martin performance of the hit Prince wrote for The Bangles, “Manic Monday.” Absolutely loved Foo Fighters rocking rendition of Darling Nikki (did not see that coming!). And let me tell ya, if I could get away with wearing the outfit Usher was sporting during his portion of the tribute show I totally would!

Lord knows you cannot have a Prince tribute without including the most successful protege group on the purple roster – Morris Day & The Time tore it up with their classic jams, dance moves and on-stage antics. “Somebody bring ME a mirror, dammit!” YES! Top it all off with Legendary Mavis Staples doing “Purple Rain” with all original members of The Revolution and you have a true tribute show for one of the greatest music legends of all time!

Sheila E. and Common performed one of my favorite Prince jams live – click here to check it out.

I’m pretty sure Prince himself would have loved how well it all came together. I know I did!