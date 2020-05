This acoustic version is very nice, actually!

If you were thinking you’re the only going a little crazy trying to maintain the shelter-in-place, think again! Shawn Mendes is also feeling it but instead of running around flexing his baking skills or skiing through the floors of his living room, he did a special acoustic version of “Why” for his fans. And of course they totally loved it! There’s a very good reason why. Check it out, CLICK HERE.