NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodFreska

My Container Store Closet

Freska
February 20, 2020

My closet was a complete disaster before I got my make over from the Container Store.  It really is the best organizational project that has taken place in my home.  I want to share what it looked like before vs. what it looks like now.  As you can see, it is worlds apart and has made my life so much easier.  One of my friends said, “Oh wow!  You still had room for your ironing board!!”  We both laughed about it but I told her that was part of the design!  It fits all the way at the end on the left side of the closet.  There is a space between the wall and the shelving.  I told my designer Jenn that I needed a place for everything and she made sure to maximize EVERY square inch of that space.  I couldn’t be happier.  I wanted drawers so I could get rid of my dresser and voila!  DONE!   Time is running out to save 30% on your Elfa dream closet.  There’s still time.  Go in today and get your free design.  My closet is so organized and beautiful.  I can see my entire wardrobe at a glance!  Visit containerstore.com to get the perfect Elfa Closet for your space!

#ad

Freska

Listen to me every weekday from 3pm to 8pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

I’m so excited for Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros

At a recent trip to Target I couldn’t believe just how many different cereals there are nowadays.  I stopped buying cereal a while ago because of the sugar content but when I passed by the cereal aisle I had to...

02/20/2020! Why this day is so special!

02/20/20 is a magical date. Many folks have planned for this day to get married ! there are a whole host of meanings behind the date 02/20/20: “The number 20 represents the Angel which signifies ‘new beginnings’...

Pet Of The Week: Melody

We know dogs. So trust us when we say Melody is just about the cutest dog in the entire world. This one year old spayed female Terrier mix may have a squee inducing adorable face, but she is more than just a bundle of...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT