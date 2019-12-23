My favorite Christmas cookie of all time is the pecan snowball.
There is just something about it. It melts in your mouth and the flavors are uniquely holiday. Not only that, but they are super easy to make.
Here’s how you do it!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tsp milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- powdered sugar
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350ºF.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter until smooth. Add in flour, pecans, 1/4 cup powdered sugar, milk and vanilla and stir until a dough forms.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place 1-inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until lightly browned, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes then roll in powdered sugar. Let cool completely and role in powdered sugar again.
PERFECTION!
What’s your favorite Christmas cookie? Let me know in the Facebook comments.
