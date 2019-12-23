My favorite Christmas cookie of all time is the pecan snowball.

There is just something about it. It melts in your mouth and the flavors are uniquely holiday. Not only that, but they are super easy to make.

Here’s how you do it!

INGREDIENTS 1 cup butter, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

powdered sugar