My favorite green tea

Do you drink tea? I actually love drinking green tea and it took me a while to find the one that I really like. I started with the one on the left which is just plain green tea powder and it is NON GMO. It gives me the opportunity to sweeten it the way I want to which I do with raw honey and I add vanilla almond milk. I can also regulate how much powder I want in it too. When I ran out of it. I bought the package in the middle which was already sweetened. I did not like the taste and it was too sweet so I just left the bag in my cabinet. I need to just dispose of it. When I went to Sprouts my favorite bag of powder was sold out so I got the package on the far right from Ujido. I thought it would be the same thing or similar because it said sugar free and didn’t really look at the box thoroughly. I knew it would come in packets but it is also pre sweetened. I know now that no matter what, for me, it has to be just the powder. It isn’t horrible. I just needed to add more water and it was ok.

I heard that green tea had it’s health benefits and so I looked it up. When I first started drinking green tea I found that it had many antioxidants and it doesn’t stain teeth like other teas. I loved that! There are so many other benefits. I can only speak for myself but I love green tea. MY FAVORITE IS UJIDO MATCHA GREEN TEA POWDER in a bag which is non-gmo.