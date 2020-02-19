New Easter Candy This Year!

NOW PLAYING
Sue Hall
February 19, 2020

It’s never too early to talk about Easter Candy! Peeps is introducing new flavors, Root Beer Float, Fruit Loops and Hot Tamales. (Yuck)! I am no fan of peeps. One year a while back, as a silly radio stunt, We took a tennis racket at hit peeps up on to the balcony outside our studios! There they stayed for YEARS!! Rain and shine. They NEVER disappeared! Until one year the window cleaning crew finally got rid of them! (True Story)! Nope, no peeps for me. How about you? Would you try these new flavors? Give me chocolate any time!

