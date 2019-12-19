New “Star Wars” Themed Plane

The Rise of Skywalker, is the last movie in the Skywalker saga and is heading to theaters. To celebrate its release, United Airlines has a huge treat in store for Star Wars fans.

The company has created a full-blown Star Wars-themed Boeing 737 plane, everything related to the iconic franchise. The plane boasts some impressive features and provides passengers with an immersive Star Wars experience, so they can fly just like a Jedi.

It is painted black all over to give it that intergalactive feel, and it has the classic Star Wars logo. The aircraft revels in the power of the Dark Side on one side, the other is dedicated to the Light Side. When you step inside the aircraft, the interior is just as cool. True to the theme of the exterior, the seats are divided into good and evil, with the red seats showcasing the evil First Order. On the other side of the aisle, the blue seats bear the symbol of the brave Resistance.

Passengers can hear the film series’ iconic soundtrack when they board, and they also receive a commemorative pin. While aboard the plane, passengers are then treated to Star Wars amenity kits.

The plane is flying across the US, Canada, Central American, and the Caribbean.

