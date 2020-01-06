New Year’s Resolutions For 2020

NOW PLAYING
The window between making a New Year s resolution and BREAKING it tends to be pretty short. So hopefully we are still in it.

A new survey found just 28% of Americans planned to make a resolution this year, and another 18% said they might. So what is YOUR resolution? Here are the ten most popular ones for 2020, according to the survey . . .

  1. Exercise more. 50% of people who planned to make at least one resolution said exercise was on their list.
  2. Save money.
  3. Eat healthier.
  4. Lose weight.
  5. Reduce stress.
  6. Get more sleep.
  7. Stick to a budget.
  8. Focus on your spiritual growth.
  9. Travel more.
  10. Learn a new skill.

The survey also asked how confident people were about sticking to their resolution all year. 29% said very confident . . . 48% said somewhat confident . . . and 20% said not very confident. Only 2% said they weren’t confident at all, despite the fact that just 7% of us stuck to our resolution last year.

