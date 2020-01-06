New Year’s Resolutions For 2020

The window between making a New Year s resolution and BREAKING it tends to be pretty short. So hopefully we are still in it.

A new survey found just 28% of Americans planned to make a resolution this year, and another 18% said they might. So what is YOUR resolution? Here are the ten most popular ones for 2020, according to the survey . . .

Exercise more. 50% of people who planned to make at least one resolution said exercise was on their list. Save money. Eat healthier. Lose weight. Reduce stress. Get more sleep. Stick to a budget. Focus on your spiritual growth. Travel more. Learn a new skill.

The survey also asked how confident people were about sticking to their resolution all year. 29% said very confident . . . 48% said somewhat confident . . . and 20% said not very confident. Only 2% said they weren’t confident at all, despite the fact that just 7% of us stuck to our resolution last year.