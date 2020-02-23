NOW PLAYING
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Here’s how you can watch Kobe Byrant memorial on Monday.

February 23, 2020

A memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 (2/24/20) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.  It has been dubbed “the house that Kobe built” as that is where he played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.  The memorial will promptly begin at 10 a.m. and will end by 1 p.m.

The memorial will be televised and streamed.  The LA Times said it will be covered by ABC News Live (the network’s streaming service) on various platforms, including Roku, Hulu, Facebook Watch and Apple TV. Viewers also can watch live on latimes.com. 

For more detailed information click here.

