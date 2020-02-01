NOW PLAYING
Not a football fan? Great DEALS to hit the Slopes this Sunday!!

Sue Hall
January 31, 2020

If you’d rather spend Sunday at Sugar Bowl rather than watching that other Bowl — the Lake Tahoe ski resort has some deals in honor of the 49ers’ championship appearance.

The ski resort is offering $49 lift tickets along with $49 ski and snowboard rentals on Sunday.

In comparison, a one-day lift ticket is usually $121 for adults and $61 if you buy in advance.

The resort suggests reserving lift tickets ahead of time online.

Demo skis will also be available for $49 and rooms at the Sugar Bowl Hotel will be priced at $149 per night.

 

