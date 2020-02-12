NOW PLAYING
Nothing Says I LOVE YOU More than a Good ‘Ol Fashion Pillow Fight! Right?!

Sue Hall
February 12, 2020

In the past, nearly 1000 Bay Area people have descended on Justin Herman Plaza with pillows…  running at full speed  at one another to lovingly beat the crap out of each other!! Until their arms hurt! Happy Valentine’s Day! Its happening again (Unofficially) this year. 6pm Valentine’s Day (Fri). <3 BYOP

