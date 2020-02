When I first saw this headline I just couldn’t believe it. It’s called the Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack. There are 6 candles in the bundle with the following scents: bun, cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and 100% all beef patty. If you burn them all at the same time you’re home is sure to smell like the restaurant. I checked on their website www.goldenarchesunlimited.com and they were sold out so you may need to check back if you really want to get them!