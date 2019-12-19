Peppa Pig Is Making Your Kids Talk With Accents!

The most entertaining aspect of my life right now is that my toddler has been watching Peppa Pig and now speaks with a British accent.
— Jess Steinbrenner (@Steinbrennerjes) February 9, 2019
Anyone else’s kids developing a slight British accent after watching Peppa pig?
She is also snorting like a piggy, but that is expected.
— Mike Lupa (@LupaTeacher) February 3, 2019
I’d like to thank Peppa Pig for the slight yet adorable British accent my toddler is acquiring. #mum #mummy
— jen rofé (@jenrofe) February 6, 2019
