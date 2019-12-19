NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaKristen FlowersNick & Kristen in the MorningParenting

Peppa Pig Is Making Your Kids Talk With Accents!

Kristen Flowers
December 19, 2019
Every parent knows who Peppa Pig is, but did you know that she’s turning your kid British?In the show, Peppa Pig lives in a UK town along with her animal friends so of course, she talks with a British accent. So many US kids love her that some are even picking up her accent!Parents are tweeting about the “Peppa Effect.”Check out some of the tweets below:

Have your kids ever started to talk like their favorite characters? Let me know in the Facebook comments.

Then don’t forget to listen to me on Nick and Kristen in the Morning show M-F from 5:30-10 am. Click here to listen.

Local family gets Christmas song surprise

Kristen Flowers

Start your workday weekdays with the 7:30am Commercial Free Workday Kickoff. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Can I borrow $200,000?

There has been a lot of talk about Star Wars lately, mostly from me. If you have listened to the show, or followed me on Instagram (@NerdiNick) then you know I’m a huge fan. But what doesn’t get talked about...

Pet Of The Week: Kilo

What is more classic than a Little Black Dress? A little black cat of course! Meet Kilo, a 10 month old pure black neutered male cat. Kilo may seem shy at first, but he is really just accessing the situation.  Once...

Upcoming Events

Thu 19

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 19

Ready. Set. Give to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

November 6 - December 22
Thu 19

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Thu 19

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 19

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT