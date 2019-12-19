Peppa Pig Is Making Your Kids Talk With Accents!

The most entertaining aspect of my life right now is that my toddler has been watching Peppa Pig and now speaks with a British accent. — Jess Steinbrenner (@Steinbrennerjes) February 9, 2019

Every parent knows who Peppa Pig is, but did you know that she’s turning your kid British?In the show, Peppa Pig lives in a UK town along with her animal friends so of course, she talks with a British accent. So many US kids love her that some are even picking up her accent!Parents are tweeting about the “Peppa Effect.”Check out some of the tweets below:

Anyone else’s kids developing a slight British accent after watching Peppa pig? She is also snorting like a piggy, but that is expected. — Mike Lupa (@LupaTeacher) February 3, 2019

I’d like to thank Peppa Pig for the slight yet adorable British accent my toddler is acquiring. #mum #mummy — jen rofé (@jenrofe) February 6, 2019

