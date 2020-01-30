Pet Of The Week: Almond

There is a saying that goes There’s a lid for every pot. Brown Tabby cat Almond has been waiting at our shelter for her purrfectly matched lid for almost three years. This four year old spayed female is independent, playful and exceptionally intelligent. Almond is a cat who knows what she likes and doesn’t like. She likes napping in a sun spot and cat toys, especially wands and catnip mice. Her dislikes include other cats and dogs. Almond should be the only animal in a house and would do best in an adult only home. Looking for a cat companion who isn’t high-maintenance and constantly demanding of your attention? Ask for Almond ID# A822100.

