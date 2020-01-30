NOW PLAYING
Pet Of The Week: Almond

Hope Bidegainberry
January 30, 2020

There is a saying that goes There’s a lid for every pot. Brown Tabby cat Almond has been waiting at our shelter for her purrfectly matched lid for almost three years. This four year old spayed female is independent, playful and exceptionally intelligent. Almond is a cat who knows what she likes and doesn’t like. She likes napping in a sun spot and cat toys, especially wands and catnip mice. Her dislikes include other cats and dogs. Almond should be the only animal in a house and would do best in an adult only home. Looking for a cat companion who isn’t high-maintenance and constantly demanding of your attention? Ask for Almond ID# A822100.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

Hope Bidegainberry

