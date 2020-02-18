NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Auggie

Hope Bidegainberry
February 18, 2020

My name is Auggie! I am a sweet 11 year old tabby girl with the prettiest olive green eyes. I love getting cheek scratches and head rubs especially while sitting on your lap. I have been told I am something called a “purr machine”, but I just think of it as being ultra-relaxed and content. I know what I like and if you stop petting me, I’ll give you a gentle head butt to remind you I’m still here. I’m just a kitty, waiting here in the shelter, asking for someone to love me. Won’t you come meet me?

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Soldier Saves Puppy

Take a look at the video below of this soldier who saves a puppy and then realizes he cannot live without her! He fell in love and here is how he got her home!

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT