Pet Of The Week: Auggie

My name is Auggie! I am a sweet 11 year old tabby girl with the prettiest olive green eyes. I love getting cheek scratches and head rubs especially while sitting on your lap. I have been told I am something called a “purr machine”, but I just think of it as being ultra-relaxed and content. I know what I like and if you stop petting me, I’ll give you a gentle head butt to remind you I’m still here. I’m just a kitty, waiting here in the shelter, asking for someone to love me. Won’t you come meet me?

