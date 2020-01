Meet Baltic! He is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix who is ready to seize the day! He is a little shy when you first meet him, but start throwing a ball and you will see his smile. He does need patience and guidance while improving his leash walking – but he is just so happy to be out with you it will be a breeze! Baltic is a smart cookie who wants to meet his forever family, will that be you?

